US

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Complains About Rudolph, The Misgendered Reindeer

American Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks onstage during the Onward18 Conference - Day 1 on Oct. 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Onward18)

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Onward18

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson complained on Christmas Eve that Santa Claus had “misgendered” Rudolph, the most famous of his eight reindeer.

“Santa doesn’t know Zoology,” Tyson tweeted, explaining, “Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas.” (RELATED: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Drops Bomb On ‘The View’ — Says ‘I Don’t Object’ To A Space Force)

“So Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered,” Tyson concluded.

Tyson’s assessment, while technically correct, did not impress everyone.

Tyson also evaluated the science behind Rudolph’s glowing red nose, saying that it was actually advantageous in fog to be guided by a red light.