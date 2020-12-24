‘I’m Their Meal Ticket’: California Councilman Is Keeping His Outdoor Dining Open To Help Employees Despite Ban

Newport Beach City Councilman and owner of two restaurants in Southern California Noah Blom is defying the outdoor dining ban in his county by keeping both of his restaurants open to serve customers.

Blom says he refuses to lay off employees during the holiday despite a ban on outdoor dining.

“During this time we’re here to support our staff, we’re here to make sure that they have food on their table and presents under their tree on Christmas.”

WATCH:

“We’re not in support of mandates from Sacramento,” Blom said. (RELATED: California Restaurant Owner Starts Fund To Help Laid Off Restaurant Workers)

“There is no good Christmas if I lay off my staff and they don’t know how to put food on their table and I’m their meal ticket,” Blom continued.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom put most of Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area and parts of Central Valley under a three-week lockdown that banned both indoor and outdoor dining, according to the Associated Press.

Check out more videos from the Daily Caller:

‘As Though You Were Being Chemically Burned At The Stake’: The State Of The Death Penalty In America

‘Gym Owners Are Feeling Left Out’: California Yoga Studio Owner On Small Businesses During Lockdown

‘NYC Restaurant Gets A $100k Donation From Barstool Sports After Cuomo Shut Down Indoor Dining