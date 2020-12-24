PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Fight For A Monster Win Over Michigan State

Wisconsin has a huge Christmas Day basketball game against Michigan State.
Right now the Badgers are 7-1, one of the best teams in America and the Spartans represent our toughest test yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Tom Izzo’s squad needs to notch a big conference win, and you can guarantee they’re looking at Wisconsin as an opportunity to get it done.
Well, I have some bad news for MSU. Wisconsin isn’t slow
ing down for anyone. While we respect all our opponents, we’re damn sure not scared of any.
I fully expect the Spartans to throw everything they have at us. I 100% believe they’re going to enter the game amped up and ready for battle.
I’m just not sure it’s going to make much of a difference. This might sound cocky, but I see no situation unfolding where we don’t beat the Spartans.
Plus, it’s going down on Christmas. What more could you ask for as you consume a great Christmas lunch?
You can catch the game at 12:30 EST on Fox. It’s going to be fun!