Rams Lineman Andrew Whitworth Helps 53 Families For Christmas

Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth has stepped up in a huge way for families in need.

According to Lindsey Thiry, Whitworth is providing Christmas gifts and $500 gift cards to buy groceries for "53 families living in crisis motels and shelters with St. Joseph Center."

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth continues the season of giving. Whitworth and his family are bringing the holidays to 53 families living in crisis motels and shelters with St. Joseph Center, providing gifts to children as well as $500 gift cards to buy groceries. ???????? — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 23, 2020

This is a 100% pure class act by Whitworth and everyone else involved. If we’re going to talk about athletes when they get in trouble, then we have to shine a light on and elevate athletes making huge impacts in their communities.

During the holiday season, there are always a ton of people who need help during any random year. This year, things are on a different level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Whitworth (@andrewwhitworth77)

We’re seeing an absurd amount of people who need help during the coronavirus pandemic, and Whitworth is taking care of 53 families.

If that’s not a class act, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Whitworth (@andrewwhitworth77)

If you’re capable of helping people during the holiday season, please do. No matter how little it might seem to you, I can promise that it’ll mean the world to somebody in need.

There are people who need help, and Whitworth and others are stepping up to the plate. They deserve all the recognition in the world.