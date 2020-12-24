Editorial

Rams Lineman Andrew Whitworth Helps 53 Families For Christmas

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams looks onn prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth has stepped up in a huge way for families in need.

According to Lindsey Thiry, Whitworth is providing Christmas gifts and $500 gift cards to buy groceries for “53 families living in crisis motels and shelters with St. Joseph Center.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a 100% pure class act by Whitworth and everyone else involved. If we’re going to talk about athletes when they get in trouble, then we have to shine a light on and elevate athletes making huge impacts in their communities.

During the holiday season, there are always a ton of people who need help during any random year. This year, things are on a different level.

 

We’re seeing an absurd amount of people who need help during the coronavirus pandemic, and Whitworth is taking care of 53 families.

If that’s not a class act, then I don’t know what is.

 

If you’re capable of helping people during the holiday season, please do. No matter how little it might seem to you, I can promise that it’ll mean the world to somebody in need.

There are people who need help, and Whitworth and others are stepping up to the plate. They deserve all the recognition in the world.