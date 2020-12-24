‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude

Conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh choked up Wednesday as he concluded his broadcast year with a message of gratitude.

Limbaugh, who is battling lung cancer, began his final broadcast of the year by noting that he liked to reflect at Christmas on all of the things for which he was thankful. (RELATED: ‘They Promised Blockbuster Stuff’: Rush Limbaugh Decries Lack Of Results From Trump Legal Team)

“My point in all of this today is gratitude. My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart,” Limbaugh said, thanking his family and friends and his fans as well.

He also expressed his gratitude for the ability to continue doing the job he loves, reflecting on the fact that he had begun 2020 with the news that he might not live to see October.

“I wasn’t expected to be alive today. I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December,” Limbaugh explained. “And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”

Limbaugh choked up as he wished there was “a way to say it other than thank you.”

Thank You @RealRLimbaugh & God Bless You “The day is going to come folks when I’m not going to be able to do this. I don’t know when that is.” “I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I’d like to be here.” “I wish there was a way to say it other than thank you.” pic.twitter.com/XYkmHXZ5P6 — The Columbia Bugle ???????? (@ColumbiaBugle) December 24, 2020

Even in the face of what he referred to as his own “expiration date,” he criticized President Elect Joe Biden’s assertion that the “darkest days” in the fight against COVID-19 were still ahead.

BIDEN: “Our darkest days in the battle against covid are ahead of us; not behind us.” pic.twitter.com/ScLXuKZjqB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

“What a bleak way of looking at things. It’s never time to panic, folks. There’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country,” Limbaugh said. “It’ll never be time to give up on yourself. Trust me.”