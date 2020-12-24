Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Might Return For The 2021 Season

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is apparently open to playing another year of college football.

According to Chip Brown, Ehlinger is considering potentially returning to the Longhorns in 2021, “but hasn’t reached a final conclusion at this point.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Texas senior QB Sam Ehlinger said he’s given thought to the possibility of returning for his additional year of eligibility but hasn’t reached a final conclusion at this point. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 23, 2020

The senior quarterback is capable of playing again in 2021 because the 2020 season doesn’t count towards anyone’s eligibility during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger)

You have to wonder if Ehlinger isn’t feeling the love from NFL scouts and GMs. If he thought he was going to be a high pick, he’d never consider returning.

The fact he’s even open to playing another year of college football tells me that he doesn’t think he’s going to be drafted in a position with a bunch of guaranteed money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger)

The good news for Ehlinger is that his game is built perfectly for college, even if NFL evaluators might not love it.

The dude is essentially a big running back playing quarterback. He’s an insane athlete, and he’s more than competent enough as a thrower.

Tom Herman, whose seat is scorching hot, better hope like hell Ehlinger returns because it’d provide a huge boost to the Longhorns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger)

Ehlinger is already one of the best QBs in America, and he could really crank things up in 2021. As a college football fan, I hope he does return. He’s a ton of fun to watch and Texas is simply more interesting when he’s playing QB.