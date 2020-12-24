US Student Jailed In Cayman Islands Gets Sentence Reduced To Two Months

Georgia medical student Skylar Mack, jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating the British territory’s COVID-19 quarantine rules, got her sentence cut to two months by a panel of judges Tuesday.

Mack and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, had initially been sentenced to four months’ imprisonment December 15 by the Islands’ Grand Court Justice Roger Chapple, after he had overturned an earlier ruling requiring 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine per person. (RELATED: COVID-19 Patient Beats Roommate To Death For Praying)

An appeals court decreased the punishment Tuesday to two months imprisonment, Mack’s lawyer Jonathan Hughes told CBS News.

Hughes told the outlet that the appeals court concurred that the four-month sentence “was not appropriate” given the case’s circumstances.

“Whilst it was our hope that Skylar would be able to return home to resume her studies in January, we accept the decision of the court and look forward to receiving its written reasons in due course,” Hughes said.

Mack had allegedly violated the Islands’ quarantine requirements, which require incoming travelers to quarantine for fourteen days, in November, two days post-arrival.

She had requested permission to loosen a wrist monitor she had to wear, then removed it to attend a game where her boyfriend competed.

On Monday, a day before the sentence’s reduction, Skylar’s grandmother had written to the White House requesting Trump’s help in the case.

Family of U.S. teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking COVID protocols asks Trump for help.

Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking Covid isolation protocols. Her family has appealed to Trump for help: @tfitzsimons. https://t.co/SXV7SVR9sJ — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) December 21, 2020

In an email Fox News obtained, the Office of Presidential Correspondence replied thanking Skylar’s grandmother for “taking the time to write and share your story with President Donald J. Trump.”

“White House staff reviewed your correspondence and forwarded it to the appropriate Federal agency for further action,” they had added.