Woman Claims She Found A Used COVID-19 Test In Her Christmas Package

A woman from East Moline, Illinois, claims that she found a used COVID-19 test swab belonging to a woman in another state at the bottom of a package that she had ordered from Kohl’s, CBS Sacramento reported.

Andrea Ellis ordered garden flags as a Christmas present for her grandmother, CBS Sacramento reported. Only, when the package arrived, the yellow envelope contained a used COVID-19 test swab belonging to a woman in Virginia.

Upon being able to make out the patient‘s testing information through the clear bag, Ellis began making various calls seeking advice for her situation.

“I sent her an email and then I called her work phone and left a voicemail,” Ellis explained, KMOV4 reported.

“Calling the health department, calling non-emergency, talking to some nurse friends or doctor friends, reaching out to anyone I thought could maybe have something to say about it” she explained about her process. (RELATED: Wife Of Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Tests Positive For COVID-19)

Eventually, the health department stepped in to handle the situation.

Ellis was told by the Virginia woman that when she had not received her test results back she had taken another test, which came back as negative for having coronavirus.

“She let me know that it was a negative COVID test so I didn’t have to panic that I was holding a positive one,” Ellis added.