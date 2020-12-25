‘No Basis In Reality’: Dominion Voting Systems Blasts Giuliani’s Star Witness Mellissa Carone

Dominion Voting Systems attorneys wrote to a number of President Donald Trump’s allies including Sidney Powell and former Dominion contractor Mellissa Carone asking they stop claiming the company had “rigged” the 2020 election, according to Law & Crime.

Dominion attorneys Thomas Clare and Megan Meier sent letters ordering those concerned to stop making “defamatory” statements, including those that claim the company “rigged or improperly influenced” the 2020 presidential election, Law & Crime reported of the letter sent Dec. 22 to Carone. Dominion’s letter to Carone also warned that “litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” according to Law & Crime. (RELATED: Election Fraud Witness Refuses To Self-Quarantine Unless Trump Orders Her To)

Dominion Attorneys Send Brutal Letter to Trump Campaign’s ‘So-Called Star Witness’ Mellissa Caronehttps://t.co/9uC9G0vLDP — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 24, 2020

“You gained international infamy earlier this month as Rudy Giuliani’s so-called ‘star witness’ who could supposedly corroborate outlandish accusations that Dominion has somehow rigged or otherwise improperly influenced the outcome of the Nov. 2020 U.S. presidential election,” Clare and Meier reportedly wrote in the letter to Carone. “Without a shred of corroborating evidence, you have claimed that you witnessed several different versions of voter fraud—ranging from one story involving a van, to other accusations that votes were counted multiple times. You published these statements even though you knew all along that your attacks on Dominion have no basis in reality.”

Carone’s Dec. 2 testimony in front of the Michigan House and Senate Oversight Committees went viral on social media. In November, Carone signed an affidavit that claimed thousands of ballots were being hidden in vans used to provide food to election workers, and that she saw election workers scanning some ballots multiple times, Law & Crime reported.

“We write to you now because you have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign by pretending to have some sort of ‘insider’s knowledge’ regarding Dominion’s business activities, when in reality you were hired through a staffing agency for one day to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks,” Dominion’s letter to Carone continued.

Carone has testified that she provided IT support for Dominion voting machines during a 24-hour shift on Election Day at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, Law & Crime reported.

“Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud,” Carone told Michigan legislators during the hearing. “Every single thing,” she repeated.

Carone’s testimony drew the attention of social media users, and was even parodied by Saturday Night Live. Some accused Carone of being drunk during the hearing, but Carone later asserted she was “not drunk” in an interview with Inside Edition.

Dominion Voting Systems previously sent a letter to Powell, also involved in Trump’s ongoing legal effort to challenge the results of the election, demanding that she retract her “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations.” A Dominion employee has also initiated lawsuits against Powell, the Trump Campaign and Newsmax, among others.