Whitmer Says There Was ‘Sigh Of Relief’ After Not Being Picked As Biden VP

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she and her family were relieved after President-elect Joe Biden did not select her to be his vice president.

In an interview with FOX 2, Whitmer was pressed about possibly being selected as Biden’s vice presidential nominee, specifically whether she would have accepted the position if Biden had offered it to her. Whitmer responded by saying she would have said yes if Biden picked up the phone and said he needed her, but said she was very pleased with the outcome.

“I’m puzzled by your inability or reluctance to answer that question. If he called and offered would you have taken it?” the anchor asked Whitmer.

“If Joe Biden had called and said ‘I need you to be my partner and be my running mate,’ I would have said yes,” Whitmer said. “This election was that important.” She went on to say that she and her family were relieved with Biden’s decision.

"At the end of the day, you didn't get it and you weren't disappointed and you might have been relieved?" the anchor asked Whitmer.

“There might have been a sigh of relief over here at the governor’s residence,” Whitmer said, smiling.

"In fact with the rest of the family was there a huge sigh of relief?," the anchor asked her.

“I think everyone was pleased with the outcome, yes,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer served as national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign.