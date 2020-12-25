These Heroic Santas Spread Extra A Little Extra Christmas Magic

Santa Claus may be famous for delivering toys to all the good boys and girls around the world, but check out some heroic deeds he made time for ahead of his famous ride.

Santa And An Elf Bust A Suspected Drug Dealer

Drug-squad police officers in Peru dressed as Santa and an elf and arrested a suspected of being a cocaine dealer on Dec. 13, Reuters reported.

“We are the police, we are the green squad, this is an anti-drug operation,” one agent yelled as he held and handcuffed the suspect, according to Reuters.

The officers, sporting flak jackets under their costumes, used a large hammer to breach the suspect’s home, Reuters reported. Peruvian police dressing up for raids, especially to catch drug gangs by surprise, is common, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Man Impersonating Santa Claus Gets Stuck On Powerlines, 200 Homes Lose Power)

The suspect was caught on video selling drugs by his home, which is close to a school, a police spokesman said. Authorities discovered a bag with hundreds of small bags that they believed held drugs, in addition to a balaclava and a revolver.

“With the results we are seeing, a significant amount of drugs has been confiscated, both marijuana and basic cocaine paste in ketes (small packages of drugs), a firearm has also been seized,” Colonel Fredy Velasquez, head of the Grupo Terna drugs squad said.

Santa And An Elf Helper Arrest Alleged Shoplifters And Car Thieves

Officers arrested numerous alleged car thieves and shoplifters at a California Target on Dec. 12 while they were disguised as Santa and an elf as part of its “holiday enforcement” operation, police said.

Among those arrested was a woman suspected of leaving the store with a cart-load of shoplifted goods and a homeless man, who allegedly steals regularly at that Target, Fox 11 reported. A 55-year-old man, Patrick Seilsopour, who allegedly shoplifted $1,000 worth of Lego sets, was also arrested. (RELATED: Santa Tells Little Kid ‘No Guns’ After He Asked Him For A Nerf Gun For Christmas)

Officer Ryan Railsback said the officers were informed about three men casing cars at the shopping center’s parking lot when they were wrapping up the operation, Fox 11 reported. He said one officer disguised as Santa apprehended a man who was allegedly resisting the arrest.

“One of the undercover detectives spotted these three men as they were in the act of stealing an older white Honda CR-V. Two of the men saw the detective and ran off but were quickly apprehended by the other officers,” Railsback said, according to Fox 11.

Someone yelled, “Get him Santa,” as Santa apprehended the suspect, according to a video from the Riverside Police Department.

WATCH:

Santa Talks With Blind Autistic Boy

A Texas mom shared photos of Santa hanging out with her six-year-old blind and autistic son, Fox News reported in 2018.

Santa spoke to Misty Wolf’s son, Matthew, and told him to tug his beard and feel his hat, according to Wolf’s Facebook post.

“Best Santa ever!” Wolf wrote. “I whispered to Santa ‘he is blind and autistic and is very interested in Santa.'”

“He said ‘say no more’ and immediately got down on the floor to greet my little man,” she continued.

Santa let Matthew touch his “eyes that twinkle” and helped him pet a taxidermy reindeer, Wolf said in her Facebook post.

“All children need is love,” the Santa said, according to Fox 4.

Santa Visits Two Boys Whose Service Dogs Previously Kept Them From Meeting St. Nick

Firefighter and police stations in Indiana and Massachusetts recruited Santa to meet two boys on Dec. 23, 2019, Fox News reported. The boys weren’t permitted to meet St. Nick earlier due to their service dogs. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Plays Santa Claus, Paying More Than $400K Worth Of Holiday Shoppers Layaway Tabs)

Tyler Burkhart, an autistic boy who was eight years old at the time, didn’t react well to lights and sounds, WISHTV.COM8 reported. Burkhart’s family believed Ryan, their golden retriever service dog, would help.

But Ryan wasn’t allowed to visit out of concern that he could cause issues with other children’s allergies, WISHTV.COM8 reported. Tyler worried that Santa wouldn’t come and that an elf would eat his cookies.

The Brownsburg Fire Territory heard about this and brought Santa on a firetruck on Dec. 23, WISHTV.COM8 reported.

Burkhart played with the truck’s horn and hose and received a toy fire truck as a gift, WISHTV.COM8 reported.

“Beyond happiness,” Burkhart’s mom, Alyssa, said, according to WISHTV.COM8. “I can’t tell you how excited and happy this makes us.”

The Lunenburg Police and Fire departments, the Salvation Army and numerous officers from neighboring areas orchestrated a police escort for Santa to visit Hunter Specht at his home in Massachusetts, Fox News reported.

Spect, who’s epileptic and was nine years old at the time, was initially denied seeing Santa because of his service dog, Boston 25 News reported.

“The fact that they heard the story and they want to fix this for Hunter, it means so much to me,” Specht’s mom said, according to Boston 25 News.

Cherry Hill Programs, the company that was to take the Santa pictures, said its rules permit service dogs and was looking into the incident, according to a statement provided to Boston 25 News. The employee who had been involved was suspended and the company said it apologized and invited the Specht family to come back “for a private visit with Santa at their earliest convenience.”

