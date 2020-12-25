Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Michigan State 85-76

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Wisconsin earned a huge win 85-76 Saturday over Michigan State.

Entering the Saturday matchup between the Spartans and the Badgers, I said this was a big opportunity for us to notch a huge victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the boys in red and white didn’t disappoint.

D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and the rest of the squad showed up and showed out to go blow for blow with the Spartans.

The Spartans have a hell of a team. They’re a damn good ball club, but they just didn’t have the horses to stick with us.

I couldn’t be prouder of this team. I really couldn’t be. We’re 8-1, we’re as tough of a team as you’ll find in the country and we just refuse to lose since that one bad game against Marquette.

Now, we’ll play Maryland this upcoming Monday. Can’t wait. Let’s fight to get to 9-1.