HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Michigan State 85-76

Wisconsin earned a huge win 85-76 Saturday over Michigan State.

Entering the Saturday matchup between the Spartans and the Badgers, I said this was a big opportunity for us to notch a huge victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the boys in red and white didn’t disappoint.

Nate Reuvers coming to life late! • @DMitrikTrice0 – 24 points

• @aleemty2 – 13 points

• @braddavi34 – 11 points

• @BigJam_23 – 8 points WIS 73, MSU 69 | 4:03 2Hpic.twitter.com/pqOZX7Jl8u — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 25, 2020

D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and the rest of the squad showed up and showed out to go blow for blow with the Spartans.

The Spartans have a hell of a team. They’re a damn good ball club, but they just didn’t have the horses to stick with us.

I couldn’t be prouder of this team. I really couldn’t be. We’re 8-1, we’re as tough of a team as you’ll find in the country and we just refuse to lose since that one bad game against Marquette.

Brad Davison from deeeeeeeep! Back-and-forth first half here at the Breslin Center, as @braddavi34 is one of four Badgers with 8+ pointspic.twitter.com/SahmGT7PYH — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 25, 2020

Now, we’ll play Maryland this upcoming Monday. Can’t wait. Let’s fight to get to 9-1.