Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Trevor Lawrence And Kyle Trask Are The Heisman Finalists

The Heisman finalists have been announced, and the field is loaded with talent.

The final four men competing for the Heisman are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Crimson Tide Receiver DeVonta Smith, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida gunslinger Kyle Trask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy are locked in ???? pic.twitter.com/qDTLudjvI1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2020

First and foremost, props to all four young men for making it this far and becoming a finalist for the prestigious award in college sports.

Being a Heisman finalist is an honor they will all carry for the rest of their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Now, as for who will win the award, I’m all in on Mac Jones. I think the Alabama quarterback is the clear favorite to take home the trophy, even if Smith is leading the odds.

Jones came out of nowhere this year, and he dominated the college football world. Alabama is undefeated, the top seed in the College Football Playoff and the Crimson Tide’s offense is rolling.

I just don’t see how Jones doesn’t win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

We’ll all find out if my prediction is correct January 5 at 7:00 EST on ESPN!