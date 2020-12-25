Law Enforcement Sources Confirm Human Remains Were Found At Site Of Nashville RV Explosion

Law enforcement sources have reportedly confirmed that human remains were found near the site of an RV explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, early Christmas morning.

The officials spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, according to Fox 4. The law enforcement sources said it remains unclear whether the remains were from the perpetrator or a victim — or even if the remains were linked to the explosion at all, Fox 4 reported.

BREAKING: AP sources: Authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville. Find updates here: https://t.co/WZv5vkagOh — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2020

Earlier Dec. 25, the Metro Nashville Police Department and other first responders responded to an explosion in downtown Nashville. A witness claimed that multiple gunshots rang out before the explosion, but the witness had barricaded himself in his home after hearing the gunshots, according to WKRN’s Elizabeth Lane.

BREAKING: Lots of first responders headed downtown. Not sure what’s going on. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/FRx59GubpN — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) December 25, 2020

I spoke with a man who lives here and says he heard what sounded like a shootout — multiple gun shots — he barricaded his door and police later evacuated the complex. Then he heard an explosion. @WKRN — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) December 25, 2020

Police later claimed that gunshots were reported before the explosion, but, as reported by WSMV, there is no evidence that a shooting occurred.

Subsequent reports including one from Nashville’s news channel 5 claimed that an audio alert warned people in the area of the RV to evacuate before the explosion. “If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” the warning said repeatedly to individuals in the area, as heard on a video recorded before the explosion.

Local police also reportedly said the RV was reported as a “suspicious vehicle,” and exploded after the police’s hazardous devices unit arrived to investigate. The explosion injured at least three and caused “significant damage” to the surrounding buildings and is now being investigated as “an intentional act,” Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said, according to CNN.

“We do not know if that was a coincidence, or if that was the intention,” Aaron told CNN, speaking of the destruction.

The FBI is reportedly on the scene and will lead the investigation, FBI spokesman Joel Siskovic confirmed to the Associated Press. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigators are also on the scene, Fox 4 reported.

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that the state will devote the requisite resources needed “to determine what happened and who was responsible.”

We will supply all of the resources needed to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 25, 2020

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation unfolding in Nashville. The president “will continue to receive regular updates,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said, the Hill reported. (RELATED: White House Says President Trump Has Been Briefed On Nashville Explosion)

“The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured,” Deere said, but the president has yet to comment on the issue.