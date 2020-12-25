Famous Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias Engaged In Sexual Misconduct, Ministry Says

Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, who died of cancer earlier this year, has been found responsible for engaging in sexual misconduct against multiple women following an investigation conducted by his former ministry.

Zacharias was accused after his death in May of sexually harassing the women at spas over several years. Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) released the interim findings of an independent investigation Wednesday after originally denying the allegations.

“Sadly, the interim investigation update indicates this assessment of Ravi’s behavior to be true—that he did indeed engage in sexual misconduct,” RZIM’s board of directors wrote in a statement. “This misconduct is deeply troubling and wholly inconsistent with the man Ravi Zacharias presented both publicly and privately to so many over more than four decades of public ministry.”

“We are heartbroken at learning this but feel it necessary to be transparent and to inform our staff, donors, and supporters at this time, even while the investigation continues. We are devastated for those who have suffered from Ravi’s misconduct and for the pain that they are enduring,” the statement continued.

Ravi Zacharias International Ministries has released preliminary results from the independent investigation into Zacharias’s alleged sexual misconduct. The conclusion is heartbreaking and infuriating. https://t.co/kcUT37MFQW pic.twitter.com/40TIRR963a — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 23, 2020

RZIM’s board said they expect a full report by early 2021, and will “speak more comprehensively” at the conclusion of the investigation. Zacharias was also accused in 2017 of having an affair with a married woman and of overstating his academic credentials. (RELATED: Famous Christian Apologist Refutes Sexting Allegations And Fraud Claims)

Sarah Davis, RZIM’s CEO and Zacharias’ daughter, wrote that the ministry grieves “profoundly with those who have suffered from Ravi’s sexual misconduct,” asking RZIM staff to pray for the victims, Christianity Today reported.

“We know this news will send all of us, and thousands of others, into grief, confusion, disillusionment, and anger. We know that you will have many questions, as we all do as well,” Davis wrote.