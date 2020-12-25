Shia LaBeouf Seeking ‘Long-Term Inpatient Treatment’ After Being Accused Of Physical, Mental Abuse

Shia LaBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley claimed the “Honey Boy” actor is seeking “long-term inpatient treatment” after being accused of abuse by musician FKA Twigs.

LaBeouf’s attorney also claimed the actor had attempted to settle the matter with FKA Twigs at the time the allegations first came up during an interview published Thursday by Variety.

“When these allegations first came up a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable,” Holley told the outlet. “To that end, he paid for, scheduled, rescheduled (when she changed the date), and traveled from another country to attend the mediation set up by the lawyers for both sides. When Twigs’ lawyer cancelled the mediation, Shia’s lawyer tried to get it rescheduled. Shia’s position has never changed and I have reached out to Mr. Freedman to see how things might get back on track.”

Holley said LaBeouf knows that he needs help and admitted the actor is looking into a long-term inpatient treatment, according to Variety. (RELATED: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Of ‘Relentless Abuse’ In New Lawsuit)

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” he added. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Musician FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit Dec. 11 alleging LaBeouf had physically, emotionally and mentally abused her during their past relationship, according to the New York Times.

LaBeouf denied the allegations in a statement made to the outlet.

“Many of these allegations are not true,” LaBeouf told The New York Times in an email.

However, LaBeouf claimed he owed the women, who have accused him of abuse, “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”