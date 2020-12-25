‘We Are Forever Indebted’: Trump Praises Military, First Responders In White House Christmas Message

President Donald Trump praised the military and first responders in the official White House holiday message on Christmas Day.

Presidential Message on Christmas, 2020: https://t.co/7AfGj24y0f — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 25, 2020

Trump began the message by acknowledging that Christmas celebrations looked different than they had in past years, saying, "While our gatherings might look different than in years past, this Christmas, like every Christmas, is an opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and show our heartfelt gratitude for the abundant blessings God has bestowed upon our lives and country."

Trump then noted the importance of being free to celebrate holidays like Christmas, adding, “This year, we come together as proud Americans—grateful for our sacred right to worship freely and to openly profess our trust in the enduring light and promise of the coming of God.”

The majority of the message was directed toward military service members, first responders and others whose service to others prevented them from being with their own families for the holidays.

To military families who are unable to celebrate Christmas together this year, our Nation humbly thanks you for your service and sacrifice. We are forever indebted to those who courageously serve our country in uniform—and those who walk alongside them. We also thank our Nation’s first responders, law enforcement officers, and frontline medical professionals who work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities. Your daily contributions are an example of the selfless love of God and remind us of the noble principles we strive to live by, especially during this special time of year.

“To all Americans, and to all our friends around the globe celebrating today, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year,” the Trump concluded.

The president and first lady Melania Trump shared a video message Christmas Eve as well, praising the coronavirus vaccine as a “Christmas miracle.”

WATCH: