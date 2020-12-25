‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Out Friday On HBO Max

The day of “Wonder Woman 1984” being released has finally arrived.

At noon EST, the highly-anticipated sequel with Gal Gadot will hit HBO Max, and millions of fans around the country are ready to soak it up! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Can you feel the wonder yet? ✨ Don’t miss #WonderWoman1984 in theaters December 25 and streaming the same day at 9am PT/12pm ET exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/66MUMt7E4F — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 21, 2020

I can’t even begin to tell you all how amped I am for “Wonder Woman 1984.” We were supposed to see Gadot back on screen months ago, but it never happened because of coronavirus.

Now, Christmas Day has finally arrived, and it’s time to settle in on the couch to stream “Wonder Woman 1984.”

If you’re not pumped, then you’re no fan of mine.

As I’ve said many times, “Wonder Woman” was without a doubt the best superhero film since the “Dark Knight” series with Christian Bale.

Now, Gadot and Chris Pine are returning for one of the most hyped sequels in recent film memory. To say I’m juiced would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

Make sure to check back for my full review once I finish “Wonder Woman 1984.” Something tells me I’m going to like it a ton.