Miami QB D’Eriq King Will Return For Another Season

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King isn’t leaving for the NFL.

King announced Saturday that he'll return for another season with the Hurricanes. Despite being a senior, he is able to return because the 2020 season didn't count towards eligibility.

This is huge news for Miami and fans of the Hurricanes. King is one of the best quarterbacks, and he could have left for the NFL but he’s returning for another season.

If you’re a fan of the program, you have to be incredibly happy with this news. You have to just love it.

Plus, the QB class in the upcoming draft is loaded. There are great options all over the board. Next season, King might have a better shot at going higher.

So, it makes sense why he’s returning for another year with the Hurricane.

It’s a great day to be a fan of Miami football. That much is for sure.