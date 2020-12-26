Editorial

The Detroit Lions Are An Embarrassment To Football, And The Team Owes Fans An Apology

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions under pressure from Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of a game at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Detroit Lions are an embarrassment to football.

As of this moment, we’re currently losing to 34-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime! We’re down five damn scores at halftime! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t even care that Matthew Stafford had to be removed because of an injury. We’re a pro football team, and we just gave up five touchdowns in a half without scoring a point.

There’s no excuse for what I just watched. I want the entire Ford family to get on the phone and personally apologize for what fans were just subjected to.

Apparently, things can get even worse without Matt Patricia coaching. Who would have guessed that was possible?

I’m embarrassed to be a fan of the Lions. I understand we’re not playing for anything, missing coaches and Stafford is hurt, but none of that is an excuse for being this bad.

I mean, are we even trying to stop Tom Brady?

I’m repulsed right now. Here I was having a fine day, and the Lions destroyed it. Thanks!