The Detroit Lions Are An Embarrassment To Football, And The Team Owes Fans An Apology

The Detroit Lions are an embarrassment to football.

As of this moment, we’re currently losing to 34-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime! We’re down five damn scores at halftime! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t even care that Matthew Stafford had to be removed because of an injury. We’re a pro football team, and we just gave up five touchdowns in a half without scoring a point.

Tom Brady sets a new Bucs record for most TD passes in a season ???? @brgridiron That’s 34 and counting (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/r8v5xMtgqi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2020

There’s no excuse for what I just watched. I want the entire Ford family to get on the phone and personally apologize for what fans were just subjected to.

Apparently, things can get even worse without Matt Patricia coaching. Who would have guessed that was possible?

I’m embarrassed to be a fan of the Lions. I understand we’re not playing for anything, missing coaches and Stafford is hurt, but none of that is an excuse for being this bad.

I mean, are we even trying to stop Tom Brady?

Tom Brady completed 22-of-27 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns against the Lions. In the first half. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

I’m repulsed right now. Here I was having a fine day, and the Lions destroyed it. Thanks!