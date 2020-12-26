US

Six Officers Hailed As Heroes For Running Into Nashville Blast Site Prior To Explosion

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 25: Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning on December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A Hazardous Devices Unit was en route to check on a recreational vehicle which then exploded, extensively damaging some nearby buildings. According to reports, the police believe the explosion to be intentional, with at least 3 injured and human remains found in the vicinity of the explosion. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
Six Nashville police officers were hailed as heroes on Christmas Day after they rushed to evacuate a downtown area of the city prior to an explosion, a law enforcement official said.

“These officers didn’t care about themselves,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said, according to Fox 17. “They didn’t think about that. They cared about the citizens of Nashville. They went in and we’d be talking not about the debris that we have here but potential people.”

“These officers’ acts of heroism is just tremendous,” Drake said.

The six officers were responding to a shots fired call nearby when they spotted a suspicious RV blaring an announcement that a bomb would detonate, the local outlet reported. The cops knocked on residential doors and rushed people out of their homes prior to the massive explosion, according to Fox 17.

Officers Brenna Hosey, James Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller were recognized by the department for their bravery, the local outlet wrote.

The blast, which took place around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, was said to be “an intentional act” by Nashville authorities. Investigators also released an image of the RV driving through city streets prior to the bombing.

Nashville is under a citywide curfew following the attack, and the FBI has been called in to spearhead the investigation, according to Fox 17. (RELATED: White House Says President Trump Has Been Briefed On Nashville Explosion)

There have been no deaths associated with the explosion that damaged dozens of businesses, but what appears to be human remains were discovered near the blast site, according to the New York Times.

