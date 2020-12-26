Joe Burrow Is Walking Again After Gruesome Knee Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is walking again.

The Bengals quarterback suffered a horrifying injury in November, and he tore his ACL, MCL and received structural damage to his knee.

Joe Burrow suffers a GRUESOME injury. Looks like he snapped his leg in half. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it appears. pic.twitter.com/iGcme7oFLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2020

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Now, about a month later, Burrow is already walking again. The LSU Heisman winner posted a Twitter video Christmas Day of him slowly walking around.

While it’s clear he’s not anywhere near being able to walk normally, he’s off to a great start in the rehab process.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

This is what we love to see, and I’m happy that Burrow seems to be doing well. He was having an awesome year prior to being injured.

He was balling out, and was having an incredible rookie campaign. Then, it all fell apart after one hit.

Based on today’s tests, the #Bengals are anticipating Joe Burrow should be ready right around the start of the 2021 season, per source. That’d peg his recovery at 8-9 months. Surgery still to come, but there is optimism. https://t.co/oRlzA8xOVt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

Let’s hope he’s able to bounce back and be ready for week one of next season. I think I speak for NFL fans everywhere when I say we’re pulling for him. He’s a hell of a player, and nobody wants to see him hurt.