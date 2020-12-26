Editorial

Joe Burrow Is Walking Again After Gruesome Knee Injury

Joe Burrow Walking (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JoeyB/status/1342591771646160896)

Joe Burrow Walking (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JoeyB/status/1342591771646160896)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is walking again.

The Bengals quarterback suffered a horrifying injury in November, and he tore his ACL, MCL and received structural damage to his knee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, about a month later, Burrow is already walking again. The LSU Heisman winner posted a Twitter video Christmas Day of him slowly walking around.

While it’s clear he’s not anywhere near being able to walk normally, he’s off to a great start in the rehab process.

This is what we love to see, and I’m happy that Burrow seems to be doing well. He was having an awesome year prior to being injured.

He was balling out, and was having an incredible rookie campaign. Then, it all fell apart after one hit.

Let’s hope he’s able to bounce back and be ready for week one of next season. I think I speak for NFL fans everywhere when I say we’re pulling for him. He’s a hell of a player, and nobody wants to see him hurt.