NBA TV Ratings Tank For The Los Angeles Lakers On Christmas

The TV ratings for the Lakers beating the Mavericks 138-115 Friday night weren’t great at all.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of 3.959 million viewers on ABC as LeBron James and company got a win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s an absolutely pathetic number.

For comparison, the Christmas primetime game last season between the Lakers and Clippers averaged nearly seven million viewers, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com.

For anyone who might have forgotten the end of the last season, the NBA limped past the finish line and the ratings were atrocious during the championship between the Heat and Lakers.

Even Adam Silver admitted that he understood why fans might be turned off.

Yet, we were all told that things would eventually return to normal. Well, I think it’s now safe to say that won’t be happening!

When you inject politics into sports, people stop caring. It turns off the viewer. I mean, the Lakers were playing yesterday, they’re the biggest brand in the league with the best player and people still didn’t care.

It’s a tough position for the NBA to be in.

We’ll see if things turn around, but I’m not holding my breath!