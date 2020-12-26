PREVIEW: Do The Lions Have Any Hope Of Beating The Buccaneers?

The Detroit Lions play Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I’m not optimistic about our chances.

With only two games remaining in the season, the Lions aren’t playing for anything more than draft position at this point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If anything, we’d be better off losing. That’s a tough pill for some people to swallow, but it’s 100% the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Secondly, and arguably more interestingly, we’re missing coaches all over the field today. As a result of coronavirus, men are being pressed into roles they’d usually be nowhere near.

Our wide receivers coach Robert Prince is the head coach of the team today!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Given the absurdity of the situation, we might as well go out and have a ton of fun. Again, winning doesn’t help us, and we’re showing up to the field with a depleted coaching staff.

Just go out there and wing it. Have fun with the game. Are there plays in the playbook you thought would never be run?

Might as well run them today!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

As long as we don’t let Matthew Stafford get killed, then I’m here for it. Let’s go out and play like none of it matters. Will we get blown out? Probably, but I’m not sweating it.