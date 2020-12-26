REVIEW: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Entertaining, But Not Even Close To Being As Great As The Original

“Wonder Woman 1984” is solid, but it doesn’t come close to being as great of a film as the original.

The highly-anticipated sequel with Gal Gadot hit HBO Max Christmas Day, and my entire family gathered late at night to watch it before going to bed. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Without giving away any spoilers, I have no problem saying that “Wonder Woman 1984” is a very entertaining film.

It’s very solid. The plot revolves around a villain (Pedro Pascal) being able to grant anyone a wish, which results in utter chaos and violence.

The main positive of the film is just about any and every scene Chris Pine and Gal Gadot share together. The two of them are the main highlight of the movie, and I’d be lying if I said there was a close second.

The two of them don’t just steal the movie, they make the movie worth watching. The chemistry between them is outstanding.

However, there are also some legit flaws with “Wonder Woman 1984,” and they’re impossible to not notice. There are some very childish moments we didn’t see in the first film, the stakes seem forced, and everything unravels too quickly. Also, Kristin Wiig’s Cheetah arc is wildly underdeveloped and ends in disappointing fashion, and the movie just didn’t feel as serious as “Wonder Woman.”

Is “Wonder Woman 1984” a solid movie? Yes. Is it even within spitting distance of “Wonder Woman,” which I consider the best superhero movie since Christian Bale’s Batman films? Not even close.

I almost have to wonder if coronavirus impacted the film’s ability to do reshoots and tighten things up because there are several points that could have been much better and cleaner.

Overall, I give “Wonder Woman 1984” a 6.5/10. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed. Part of the problem is that “Wonder Woman” was so damn good that I just convinced myself there was no way the sequel wouldn’t be as great, and it just wasn’t.

Having said that, if there’s a third film, I’ll 100% watch it because Gadot by herself is entertaining. For those of you who have seen it, let us know what you think in the comments!