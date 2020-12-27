J.J. Watt Goes On Passionate Rant About Players Not Caring Enough, Says He Feels Bad For The Fans

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt didn’t hold back after losing 37-31 to the Bengals Sunday.

In a video tweeted by Joe Gleason after the game, Watt went on a passionate rant about players not being invested enough while fans are still spending their time and money cheering for the Texans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That’s who I feel the most bad for is our fans,” Watt said with a disappointed and defeated look on his face. You can watch his full comments below.

THIS is why we love @JJWatt ????: Houston Texans pic.twitter.com/lXQzowheFq — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) December 27, 2020

Good for J.J. Watt for not holding back at all. Good for him for keeping it real and 100 while ripping the lack of effort from some in the locker room.

The reality is that fans spend a lot of time and money supporting their respective teams. It’s not cheap to go to a football game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans)

It’s really not. Yet, fans still shell out their money to get a ticket with their friends or family and go to a game.

The least you can ask for from athletes is to try. You don’t have to win all the time. Nobody expects that, but you damn sure better true.

When you can’t even get effort from highly-paid athletes, then you’re just disrespecting everyone who supports you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans)

Props to Watt for keeping it real. I wish more athletes were the same way.