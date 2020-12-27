Sports

Iowa Vs. Missouri In The Music City Bowl Has Been Canceled

Oct 31, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
UPDATE: The Music City Bowl officially announced the cancelation Sunday afternoon.

The Music City Bowl between Iowa and Missouri will not happen.

According to Pete Thamel, coronavirus issues within Missouri’s program has caused the game against the Hawkeyes to be canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another college football game bites the dust because of coronavirus! The hits just keep coming, and there’s no other way to put it.

This game was scheduled to happen Wednesday, and it’s now not going to happen at all.

I wish I could say that I’m surprised by the fact another game has been canceled, but we all know that I’m not.

It’s been the story all season long. We’ve had a long string of cancelations and postponements because of coronavirus.

Iowa vs. Missouri is just the latest one.

Hopefully, more games don’t follow. That’s the last thing fans want to see.