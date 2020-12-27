REPORT: Multiple NFL Teams Have Contacted Urban Meyer

Multiple NFL teams are reportedly interested in Urban Meyer.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least two NFL teams have contacted the three-time national champion to see if he’s interested in coaching in the pros. Meyer reportedly plans on deciding on his future next week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t name the teams who have been in contact with the Ohio State legend.

NFL teams are eyeing former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer for head-coach openings:https://t.co/34bjog4oVf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

I feel like we’ve all seen this movie before, and we all know how it’s going to end. Every year, Meyer’s name is tied to college and NFL jobs.

You know how many of those jobs he’s taken since retiring at Ohio State? Zero. He hasn’t taken a single one. Yet, we always see this play out!

Do I believe NFL teams are interested in Meyer? Without a doubt. Teams would be foolish to not at least consider Meyer. His resume speaks for itself. All the man does is win.

Do I think Meyer will be coaching in the NFL in 2021? Absolutely not. I’d be shocked if he came out of retirement.

We’ll see what happens, but something tells me Meyer will stick with his TV job. I see no reason for him to come out of retirement.