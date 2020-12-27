‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Has The Best Box Office Debut Since The Start Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

“Wonder Woman 1984” had the best box office opening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated sequel with Gal Gadot earned roughly $16.7 million this weekend. (REVIEW: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Entertaining, But Not Even Close To Being As Great As The Original)

That’s the best debut for a film since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

Not only did “Wonder Woman 1984” have the best opening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are also now locked in for a third.

According to the same THR report, Warner Bros. Film chief Toby Emmerich has announced that Gadot will return for a third movie as the iconic superhero.

Patty Jenkins will also return to direct.

Despite the fact that “Wonder Woman 1984” was released on HBO Max this past Friday, it still had a solid box office opening all things considered.

A ton of theaters are shut down across America and people had the option to watch from home. Yet, it was still the best debut since March.

Not too bad at all for the film with Gal Gadot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

Now, we’re getting a third movie at some point in the future. Honestly, I can’t wait. Even though “Wonder Woman 1984” was a shade disappointing (6.5/10), it was still an entertaining movie.

I have no doubt the third one with Gadot leading the way will also be great.

For those of you who have seen the movie, let me know what you thought in the comments. For those of you who haven’t seen it, you can catch it on HBO Max. Even though it’s not as great as the original, it’s still fun.