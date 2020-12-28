This Year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Has More Than 2,000 Crystals On It

Workers have been preparing this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, replacing almost 200 crystals on it for the annual celebration.

A total of 192 Waterford Crystal triangles were installed on the ball out of more than 2,000 crystals ahead of the event that will mark the end of the 2020 year and the start of 2021, according to ABC News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: The New Year’s Eve Television Ratings Are In. The Numbers Aren’t Pretty)

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

In addition to all those crystals, the light blazes bright with the help of thousands and thousands of LED lights, a total of 32,256 ones. (RELATED: ‘Alarming Increase’: New York City Sees Uptick In Coronavirus Cases)

The ball will be be dropped at exactly 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve as it always does while the country counts down to the start of 2021 after nearly a year amid the world-wide coronavirus outbreak.

And while the traditionally crowd-packed celebration will not look like years past, Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins previously told Fox News in a statement that the event would still happen, just virtually.

“It’s going to go up and come down, as it has every year for over 100 years because in these crazy times, there are some rituals we want to continue,” Tompkins shared with New York 1.

Performances are also being designed with the TV audiences watching from home in mind.