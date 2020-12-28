49ers Vs. Cardinals Gets Solid Ratings On Amazon Prime

The first NFL game exclusively on Amazon Prime put up some impressive streaming numbers.

The 49ers beating the Cardinals 20-12 this past Saturday was the first ever game to exclusively stream on the tech giant, and the viewership should give the NFL some optimism about the idea moving forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NFL revealed that the game averaged 4.8 million viewers on Amazon’s platforms.

In total, 11.2 million people watched at least a portion of the game.

Do the numbers from Saturday stack up well compared to a major primetime game? No, they most certainly do not.

However, that’s not the point here. I’m convinced that streaming will play a role in the future of sports. How big that role is going to be remains to be seen, but it’s going to have a piece of the pie.

The fact more than 11 million people caught at least some of the game on Amazon’s platforms is a sign that streaming didn’t turn people off from watching.

These streaming giants have deep pocks, and they’re always looking to expand. If competing with traditional networks for NFL action is the next avenue, then you better believe they’ll do it.