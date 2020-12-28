REPORT: Cardi B Wins Lawsuit Dismissal After Former Manager Sues Her For $10 Million

A lawsuit brought against Cardi B by her former Manager Klenord Raphael, also known as Shaft, has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning neither party can sue over the matter again, according to a report published Saturday by AllHipHop. Both parties agreed to pay their own lawyer’s fees, the outlet reported.

Cardi confirmed the news Sunday in a tweet.

“Feels good to be free,” Cardi tweeted alongside an article about the lawsuit.

Feels good to be free https://t.co/Cey0NdgI6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 27, 2020

Shaft’s representative told Page Six that the ex-manager “played an integral role in developing her music.” (RELATED: Cardi B Apologizes For Having 37 Guests At Her Thanksgiving)

“Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image,” the representative told the outlet. “While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career.”

Sources told Page Six that Shaft helped Cardi B orchestrate “Bodak Yellow,” the song that launched her into stardom.

Shaft had originally sued Cardi B for $10 million after he claimed the musician had breached a contract, according to Page Six. Cardi B had countersued Shaft for $15 million. The manager reportedly attempted to control Cardi B’s relationships and her personal life.