COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Expect Alabama And Clemson To Meet In The Title Game

The College Football Playoff starts this Friday, and it’s time to break down all the action.

Game One: Alabama Vs. Notre Dame

TV: ESPN

Start Time: 4:00 EST

Spread: Alabama -19.5

The first semi-finals game is between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish, and this one won’t be close. Notre Dame found their way into the playoff, but they might wish they hadn’t by halftime of this game.

Alabama is going to crush Notre Dame. I mean, this game is going to be ugly right from the jump. The Crimson Tide are literally better at every single position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t expect this one to be close at all, and you’re delusional if you’re picking ND to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Alabama wins 42-14.

GAME TWO: Clemson Vs. Ohio State

TV: ESPN

Start Time: 8:00 EST

Spread: Clemson -7.5

This game all comes down to whether or not Justin Fields’ thumb is good to go or not. If Fields is at 100% and OSU isn’t missing a ton of players, then we’re in for a dogfight.

If Fields is anything less than 100%, then it’s a very different story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

If Fields isn’t able to bring his A-game, then Clemson is going to win by multiple scores. If OSU plays like they did against Northwestern, then this game might not even be close.

Clemson is loaded with NFL talent, and Trevor Lawrence is rolling right now. They’re just as dangerous as Alabama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Clemson wins 31-24.

Let us know in the comments who you’re taking!