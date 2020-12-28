Dwayne Haskins Is An Absolute Disaster

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was an utter disaster Sunday during a 20-13 loss to the Panthers.

After a week of chaos for Haskins, he still started Sunday, and things couldn't have gone much worse for the former Ohio State star.

He was ultimately benched after throwing for 154 yards and two interceptions.

Dwayne Haskins has been benched for Taylor Heinicke pic.twitter.com/AoO489TkAE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2020

So, after being fined and being stripped of being a team captain for allegedly partying with strippers while maskless, Haskins still started Sunday.

He then proceeded to take the team and nosedive into the ground, despite the fact that Washington is still fighting for playoff position.

At some point, people just have to admit that the Dwayne Haskins experiment in Washington has failed. It hasn’t just failed.

It’s gone up in flames in spectacular fashion.

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

As I’ve said many times, Washington has to find a way to get Haskins off of the team and off of the payroll. The dude has no business being in the locker room.

He has clearly demonstrated that he just doesn’t care. If his actions earlier in the week didn’t prove that, then I don’t know what would.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was fined $40K by the team for COVID-19 violations after he attended a strip club without a mask, source said. A significant amount. This is the largest known fine for a player for a COVID violation – more than half of Haskins’ weekly paycheck. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

Source: Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins’ captainship was taken away following his COVID-19 violation that included being photographed at a strip club without a mask. His teammates had voted him a captain in camp. This is part of the internal punishment for Haskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

Get him out of Washington ASAP. The fans simply deserve better!