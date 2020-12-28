Editorial

Dwayne Haskins Is An Absolute Disaster

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was an utter disaster Sunday during a 20-13 loss to the Panthers.

After a week of chaos for Haskins, he still started Sunday, and things couldn’t have gone much worse for the former Ohio State star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was ultimately benched after throwing for 154 yards and two interceptions.

So, after being fined and being stripped of being a team captain for allegedly partying with strippers while maskless, Haskins still started Sunday.

He then proceeded to take the team and nosedive into the ground, despite the fact that Washington is still fighting for playoff position.

At some point, people just have to admit that the Dwayne Haskins experiment in Washington has failed. It hasn’t just failed.

It’s gone up in flames in spectacular fashion.

As I’ve said many times, Washington has to find a way to get Haskins off of the team and off of the payroll. The dude has no business being in the locker room.

He has clearly demonstrated that he just doesn’t care. If his actions earlier in the week didn’t prove that, then I don’t know what would.

Get him out of Washington ASAP. The fans simply deserve better!