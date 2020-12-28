Greg Norman Details Coronavirus Symptoms, Says Virus ‘Kicked The Crap’ Out Of Him

Golf legend Greg Norman gave fans a health update Sunday after being diagnosed with coronavirus over the Christmas holiday.

Norman first shared news about his coronavirus diagnosis on Christmas day by sharing a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram.

Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, 65 posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed. “This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.” https://t.co/fMnPA5dtXH — Florida Times-Union (@jaxdotcom) December 26, 2020

He later shared an update at the hospital again Sunday. (RELATED: Jim Boeheim Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before,” Norman captioned the photo. “Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work like yesterday walking my dog Apollo my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue.”

“Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same,” he continued. “And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation. So please take care. And for those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions I would not anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus.”

Norman, known as “The Great White Shark,” won the U.S. Open twice and 20 PGA majors overall.