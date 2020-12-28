Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Democrat Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore announced Monday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19. I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well,” Moore said via Twitter on Monday night. “And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth.”

The Wisconsin representative reassured her followers that she feels well and believes having the virus will not disrupt her work in congress. She encouraged the American people to continue wearing a mask to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (RELATED: Health Care Workers In Germany Sent To Hospital After Being Injected With 5 Times The Amount Of COVID-19 Vaccine)

“I encourage every person to continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing.” (RELATED: Trump Administration Holding Additional Vaccine Doses Until 2021, Likely To Fall Short Of 2020 Goal)

The number of virus cases continues to rise in the United States with over 19 million cases, resulting in more than 330,000 deaths, according to the Washington Post.

Having served in Congress since 2005, Moore announced at the beginning of the pandemic that she had a compromised immune system, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Moore did not state where or how she contracted the virus.