REPORT: Hilaria Baldwin Doesn’t Actually Have Any Spanish Heritage

Actress Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, has reportedly been pretending to be someone with Spanish heritage for years.

An internet sleuth, who goes by the handle @lenibriscoe on Twitter, put together a series of discoveries that include an alleged fake Spanish accent and Baldwin’s real name, according to the Daily Beast. @lenibriscoe first shared the tweet thread on Dec. 21.

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

“You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” the Twitter user initially tweeted. The user went on to share links to multiple interviews, videos and articles to prove their point. (RELATED: Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Announce Birth Of Their 5th Child)

The user first shared an interview from “Good Morning America” where Baldwin is speaking with a heavy Spanish accent. The user went on to link to another interview on the “Today” show where Baldwin is again speaking with a Spanish accent and seemingly doesn’t know how to say Cucumber in English.

Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English ???? pic.twitter.com/g8xYNktsNY — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Next, the user shared a video Baldwin shared on Instagram on Dec. 17 where she seemingly has no Spanish accent.

Baldwin’s google results claimed her mother is Spanish, according to the Twitter user. Video shared by the user showed Baldwin’s mother talking about growing up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Her mother has also spent her entire medical career in Massachusetts, according to the Daily Beast.

Hilary’s Google results say she was born to a Spanish mother and yet here we have her very American sounding mother talking about growing up in Massachusetts and Hilary’s grandfather was a college professor in the 1960s in Longmeadow: https://t.co/uOj06D7WIB — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Baldwin’s voter registration in New York confirmed that her real name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas as listed in her high school yearbook, the Daily Beast reported.

Baldwin has previously claimed that she was born in Mallorca, Spain. Her IMDB page and her CAA speaker page both list Spain as her birthplace. Baldwin’s google results also listed Spain as her birthplace. However, Baldwin confirmed she was born in Boston in an Instagram post shared Sunday.

“First thing I told my husband is that I was born in Boston,” Hilaria said, according to the Daily Beast. “I spent a lot of my childhood in Spain. My nuclear family lives in Spain and has lived there for a long time. And I came here—I was moving around a lot, but I came here when I was 19 years old to go to college.”

“I’ve never said that my mother was Spanish, my family is a big mix of so many different things… I don’t really understand why this is turning into such a big thing,” she continued. “I want to take it seriously, but I also don’t want it to be all of a sudden I’m apologizing for who I am. Because at this point, I’m starting to feel that I’m being attacked for who I am, and that no answer is the right answer.”