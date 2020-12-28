Incoming House Democrats Cori Bush And Jamaal Bowman Won’t Say Whether They’ll Support Pelosi For Speaker

Incoming Democratic House members Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman refused to say whether they would support Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a Sunday interview.

Bush and Bowmann appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” where they both declined to say if they will vote in support of Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Bush will represent Missouri’s 1st congressional district. Bowman will represent New York’s 16th congressional district.

“What I am going to do is make sure that voices of the people of St. Louis are heard and that we have what we need. And so you will find out then,” Bush said when asked about his support for Pelosi.

Bowman also refused to answer, saying that Americans “will find out when my vote is tallied and, again, (I will be) organizing with our community to figure out what’s best,” The New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘We Need New Leadership’ — Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Pelosi, Schumer)

Both Bush and Bowman could join “the Squad” once they get to Congress. Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, slammed Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in an interview published on Dec. 16, saying the party needs new leadership.

Ocasio-Cortez went after the two Democratic leaders in an interview with The Intercept, saying, “I do think that we need new leadership in the Democratic Party.”

Schumer was reelected to serve as the Democrats’ leader in the Senate on Nov. 10. Pelosi is poised to be reelected as Speaker, as she was elected to be the candidate for the Speaker of the 117th Congress.

House Democrats lost a number of seats they were hoping to win on election night, a blow to the party’s hopes of expanding their majority, as some were projecting Democrats to pick up as many as 15 seats. Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin said in Nov. that there are some serious problems with her party’s messaging and branding. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Others Blast Obama For Coming Out Against ‘Defund The Police’ Slogan)

Ocasio-Cortez has continued to defend her position on “defund the police” despite pushback from House Democrats who say the slogan cost them a number of seats on election night.