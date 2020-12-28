The Jacksonville Jaguars Lock Up The 1st Pick In The 2021 Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first in the 2021 NFL draft.

After losing Sunday to the Bears and falling to 1-14, the Jaguars successfully locked up the first pick in the draft.

The Jets will pick second.

I wonder who the Jaguars will pick! So many options at number one, and there’s no clear cut guy to take first overall!

It’s truly a mystery who the Jaguars will end up selecting. We have no idea!

Can you all sense my sarcasm? You should be because I’m pouring on as thick as I possibly can. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going first overall, and he’ll be the next starting quarterback for the Jaguars.

Despite the fact I’m very high on Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect in the past couple decades.

He’s a lock to go first overall, and there’s no shot in hell the Jaguars pass on him.

It was a fun ride for Gardner Minshew, but I feel very confident in saying the Jags will be Trevor Lawrence’s team by the time week one of 2021 rolls around.