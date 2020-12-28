Editorial

The Jacksonville Jaguars Lock Up The 1st Pick In The 2021 Draft

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the field after winning the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first in the 2021 NFL draft.

After losing Sunday to the Bears and falling to 1-14, the Jaguars successfully locked up the first pick in the draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets will pick second.

I wonder who the Jaguars will pick! So many options at number one, and there’s no clear cut guy to take first overall!

It’s truly a mystery who the Jaguars will end up selecting. We have no idea!

Can you all sense my sarcasm? You should be because I’m pouring on as thick as I possibly can. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going first overall, and he’ll be the next starting quarterback for the Jaguars.

Despite the fact I’m very high on Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect in the past couple decades.

He’s a lock to go first overall, and there’s no shot in hell the Jaguars pass on him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

It was a fun ride for Gardner Minshew, but I feel very confident in saying the Jags will be Trevor Lawrence’s team by the time week one of 2021 rolls around.