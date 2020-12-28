Maryland Pulls Off Shocking 70-64 Upset Win Over Wisconsin

Maryland pulled off a shocking 70-64 Monday night upset over Wisconsin.

I knew that the Terrapins were going to throw everything they had at us tonight. I knew they would. That's what Maryland does.

However, I never seriously thought we were going to lose. I thought there was no shot that we would lose to Maryland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Well, I was 100% wrong because Maryland shot lights out tonight and simply outplayed Wisconsin. I have no excuses for what happened.

If we want to be treated like a title contender, then we need to play like one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

This is just classic Wisconsin to the point that it’s almost hard to be surprised. We beat Michigan State and then lose to Maryland. It’s exactly what we’re used to.

Also, what the hell is up with our free throw shooting? We’ve been so bad when it matters the last two games.

If we want to be a legit threat in March, then we better figure out a way to pick it up because what I saw tonight just isn’t going to get it done.