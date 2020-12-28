Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Looking To Extend Exit From Royal Roles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly are looking to extend their exit from their senior royal roles for another 12-months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘ current deal with Buckingham Palace to be free of their royal roles will expire March 31, 2021, according a report in The Sun in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Prince Harry and the former “Suits” actress reportedly are planning to have several friendly video calls to chat about extending their non-working royals deal with the palace. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares What Her ‘Something Blue’ Was From Her Royal Wedding)

Those talks will reportedly be “less confrontational” than ones that took place last January when the royals announced plans to step down from their senior roles and live a “financially” independent lifestyle.

Prince Harry reportedly plans to travel to the United Kingdom next month for face-to-face talks to finalize the deal, possibly along with Markle.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton said the couple are hoping to travel to the country, for the Queen’s 95th birthday in April, the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th in June and the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana in July. But that all depends on travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

“Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up,” Morton shared. “Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think.”

“But certain things you need to be there in person to sort,” he added. “They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on Covid. The rift between the two brothers is healing.”

“It has been a good year and a bad year — court cases, paparazzi and, most difficult, Meghan having a miscarriage,” Morton continued. “But Covid has brought the family back together and forced Meghan and Harry to slow down and think. They have proved their point. Any conversation will be far more amicable.”

The royal biographer also shared that “there are no plans to kick” the couple out of the family or “get rid of their titles.”

A royal top aide said they don’t see things being finalized for several months.

“Expect things to drag past March 31,” the aide shared. “The Sussexes have laid their stall out very clearly.”