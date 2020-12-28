Editorial

Mike Leach Blames Science That Is ‘Constantly Contradicting Itself’ For A ‘Joyless’ Football Season

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats talks with head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game at Kroger Field on October 10, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has doubled down on the season not being a ton of fun.

The legendary college football coach previously said 2020 was the most “joyless” season of football played, and he’s now doubled down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tyler Horka, Leach said Sunday that “hiding behind science that is constantly contradicting itself” is what led to the “joyless” 2020 season.

Two things I want to point out here. First and foremost, you have to love how Leach just doesn’t care about being PC in this situation and is speaking his opinion.

So many people walk on eggshells when it comes to talking about coronavirus. I’m certainly no expert, and I try to keep my opinions to a minimum.

Leach just says whatever he wants, and I love it.

Secondly, there were some atrocious predictions about the 2020 college football season before games started.

People were legit trying to argue that it was incredibly unsafe to play games and that players might die! Yes, remember that? We were told players would die!

So, I can certainly understand Leach’s frustration. So many people preached doom and gloom, and none of that nonsense came true.

Let us know what you think of Leach’s opinion on the situation in the comments below!