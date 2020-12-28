Mike Leach Blames Science That Is ‘Constantly Contradicting Itself’ For A ‘Joyless’ Football Season

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has doubled down on the season not being a ton of fun.

The legendary college football coach previously said 2020 was the most “joyless” season of football played, and he’s now doubled down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach ranted about the 2020 college football season. “In the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on earth. And hopefully we have the presence of mind not to repeat it this way again.” pic.twitter.com/VAstEhuuks — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 14, 2020

According to Tyler Horka, Leach said Sunday that “hiding behind science that is constantly contradicting itself” is what led to the “joyless” 2020 season.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said “hiding behind science that is constantly contradicting itself” made this year’s college football very “joyless.” So, he doubled down. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 28, 2020

Two things I want to point out here. First and foremost, you have to love how Leach just doesn’t care about being PC in this situation and is speaking his opinion.

So many people walk on eggshells when it comes to talking about coronavirus. I’m certainly no expert, and I try to keep my opinions to a minimum.

Leach just says whatever he wants, and I love it.

Secondly, there were some atrocious predictions about the 2020 college football season before games started.

People were legit trying to argue that it was incredibly unsafe to play games and that players might die! Yes, remember that? We were told players would die!

Can college football stand even one hospitalization? A U of Illinois professor told me his statistics say 3-7 FBS players will die due to the virus in 2020. https://t.co/WaOpy27NgH — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2020

So, I can certainly understand Leach’s frustration. So many people preached doom and gloom, and none of that nonsense came true.

We made it to the end of the college football season, and it’s now time for the playoff. The “experts” said this was impossible. They said players would die if we played. None of the fear porn came true. We got the job done, and everyone involved should be proud. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2020

