‘Give It Up’: NY Post, A Paper That Endorsed Trump, Is Urging Him To Stop ‘Cheering For An Undemocratic Coup’

The New York Post’s editorial board is urging President Donald Trump to “give it up” and stop “cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

The editorial board published an opinion piece on Sunday evening directed at Trump and his push to have the results of the 2020 election overturned. The piece, titled “The Post says: Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s,” comes after the newspaper was one of the few to endorse Trump leading up to the election.

“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost,” the board wrote. “But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.”

“Stop thinking about Jan. 6. Start thinking about Jan. 5,” the board continued.

Two runoff races in Georgia will be decided on Jan. 5 and control of the Senate is up for grabs. The NY Post noted that Trump is not putting all of his efforts behind the two Republican candidates in Georgia – Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. (RELATED: Big Money, Big Media — And No Results? What History Has To Say About Dems In Georgia)

Instead, according to the newspaper, Trump is focused on the following day, when Congress plans to certify the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden.

“You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have ‘courage,’ they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office,” the editorial board pointed out. “In other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

The NY Post continued on to point out that if the two Republicans win, “they will prevent Biden from rolling back what” Trump accomplished during his four years in office.

“Now imagine a government controlled by your nemeses — Nancy Pelosi in the House, Chuck Schumer in the Senate, Biden in the White House,” the article reads. “How high will taxes go? How many of your initiatives will be strangled? And, on a personal note, do you think they won’t spend the next four years torturing you with baseless hearings and investigations?”

The NY Post’s article continued to suggest that Trump’s fixation on overturning the election is helping Democrats write him off “as a one-term aberration.” The article also noted that efforts to investigate the election and alleged fraud “have found nothing.”

“If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match,” the board declared.