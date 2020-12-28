REPORT: Matthew Stafford Has A Sprained Ankle

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly has a sprained ankle.

Stafford left the 47-7 blowout loss to the Buccaneers this past Saturday with an ankle issue, and he didn’t return once Chase Daniel took over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, Stafford suffered a sprained ankle, but it’s not too serious. However, there’s still a great chance he’s done playing this season.

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford was diagnosed with a sprained ankle early in yesterday’s loss to the #Bucs, source said. While it doesn’t appear too serious, given where Detroit is in the season, sitting Stafford the final game would make some sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Listen, it’s super simple as far as I can tell. There’s no point at all in putting Stafford back on the field with one game left in the season.

We’re playing for draft position, and nothing more. We’re better off losing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Plus, if we want to trade Stafford in the offseason, which I find unlikely, then we need him healthy. The last thing we need is an injury happening in the last game of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Sit him on the bench and don’t let him leave it. I love Stafford, but I don’t want him anywhere near the field Sunday against the Vikings.