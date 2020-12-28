REPORT: The NFL Regular Season Will Expand To 17 Games Starting Next Year

The NFL regular season is reportedly expanding.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the NFL regular season will expand from 16 games to 17 games starting during the 2021 season.

You can watch Rapoport break it all down in the video below.

From @GMFB: The NFL is expected to add a 17th game to the regular season in 2021. Details here https://t.co/ShD7J4HkCG and ???????? ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/3JBBy2BGxo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

All things considered, this has been a long time coming, and there’s no better time to tack on an extra regular season game than right now.

The NFL needs all the money it can get at the moment thanks to our great friend coronavirus. As Rapoport pointed out, an extra game is going to result in some serious cash.

The NFL is expected to add a 17th game to the regular season in 2021, sources say. A look at how the dramatic move will change the landscape of the season, along with what it means for the salary cap. The story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/ShD7J4HkCG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

The NFL is also reportedly going to cut down on the preseason, which seems like a win for everyone involved. The NFL preseason is an absolute joke, and I would do everything in my power to never step on the field for a preseason game.

This move was always on the horizon, and we’ll now reportedly get it starting next season. I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say it’s a great decision.