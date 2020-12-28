Save $20 On One Of The Hottest Gaming Consoles: The Nintendo Switch!

It’s official. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles this year! It’s versatility and portability makes it a great gift for those of all ages. Right now, you can get this hot item for $20 off the original price. That’s pretty incredible if you ask me!

Get the Nintendo Switch for $20 off ($379.00) when you click here, plus free shipping!

Especially popular with the younger generation, this Nintendo Switch can be used by multiple users at once. Simply detach the red and blue controllers from the dock and start playing your favorite video game with family and friends!

The ergonomic shape and small size of the controller makes it perfect for your little one’s tiny hands to handle while reducing analog stick fatigue. When your controllers run out of battery, just plug them back into the dock. Yes, it really is as simple as that.

This product received an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from approximately 4,000 people! Listen to what some customers had to say about their recent purchase:

“I bought the Switch. It’s FUN! Super easy to hook up and get started. It’s portable, it takes up very little space, it can be handheld like a tablet, it can be used for actual workouts!!, it can hook up to the tv and be multi-functional there too. It’s easily adaptive to solo or multi-players in ways I have yet to explore.”

“Shipped way faster then expected. Only took like 3 days. And it’s the newer model that has a longer battery life FYI. I just played Animal Crossing on about 75% brightness for over 6 hours before the battery started getting critically low.”

“I can’t believe how technology has changed. But you wouldn’t believe the sheer joy that this brought my son. It was worth every cent. No more tiny screen mobile devices.”

Don’t wait! The Nintendo Switch is a hot item, so get it here for $20 off the original price!

