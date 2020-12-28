Save An Additional 20% Off This Round Blower Hair Drying Brush

It’s been a while since you went to the hair salon and you really miss getting a sleek blowout from your stylist. If you have long or thick hair, you know that blow drying it every day can be painful. With the Adagio Blower Brush, you can get a salon-style blowout at home and shorten your drying time. Originally priced at $249, you can get this drying brush for an extra 20% for $39.99 when you use the promo code HOLIDAY20 at check-out.

This drying brush has a two-speed function and air-dry setting designed to straighten your hair while drying it for an overall smooth and glossy appearance. It also uses Tourmaline technology that produces negative ions to retain hair moisture while adding a boost of volume, so you don’t need to stress about additional hair damage. With its lightweight design, your arm or wrist won’t cramp up. Plus, its six-foot-long, 360° swivel cord allows you to move the brush about with ease.

The average human has approximately 100,000 hair follicles on their head. The average American woman spends approximately six full day’s worth managing her hair in her lifetime. It may not seem like a lot, but it is when you really think about it. Especially if you have other important things to do in the day. With the Adagio brush, you’ll love how much time you save using this hair tool, especially if you blow-dry and straighten your hair regularly.

Many users are calling the Adagio blower “the best” or a “game-changer.” One customer says, “[It’s the] best hairdryer I have ever used. I have frizzy hair and with this blower brush, my hair is smooth and softer than it has ever been. I don’t have to use a flat iron to tame the frizz.”

Give yourself the blowout you deserve, even if you have to place to go! Grab this brush while it’s on sale and don’t forget to use HOLIDAY20 to get it for $39.99.

