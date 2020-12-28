Taylor Swift Is Replaced By Brad Paisley On Famed Nashville Legends Mural

Taylor Swift has been replaced by country star Brad Paisley on a famed mural in Nashville that celebrates the “Legends” of country music.

The 31-year-old pop singer previously was featured on the iconic Nashville’s “Legends Corner” mural along with four other female stars of the country music industry such as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Loretta Lynn, according to WZTV Nashville in a piece published recently. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

But the “Shake It Off” hitmaker no longer appears on the mural and the before and after images can be seen here.

‘YOUNG TAYLOR RAN COUNTRY’ trends worldwide on Twitter after Taylor Swift is replaced by Brad Paisley on the Legends Corner mural in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/AhTzvd3LUy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2020

The artist of the mural, Tim Davis, confirmed to USA Today in a piece published Monday, that he had been working on planned changes to the artwork, including “covering up Taylor and adding Brad Paisley.” (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

“Ultimately, the changes are not up to me, but up to the owners of the Legends Corner bar. …,” he added in an email. “They have had the intention from the start to change it up once in a while, taking some artists off and adding others.”

“I have heard many complaints here in Nashville about Taylor being on the wall with country legends since she is currently focused mainly on pop,” Davis continued. “Some inebriated bar hoppers have spit on her image specifically, feeling betrayed by her venture from country. I guess this is to be expected, but by in large, the people of Nashville love her, as do I.”

The artist said there are also plans to add three more stars of country music to the mural in the next month, weather permitting. However, he declined to name just which ones those would be.