REPORT: Homeowner Shoots, Kills Robber Holding His Family Hostage

A Texas man reportedly shot and killed one of the three intruders holding his family at gunpoint in their own home.

Port Arthur Police responded to the home invasion and shooting late Sunday night, according to WWL-TV. (RELATED: 5-Year-Old Punches Gunman During Indiana Home Invasion, Video Shows)

The Port Arthur Police Department said three armed men forcibly entered a home shortly before 8:31 p.m. Sunday while a female resident was arriving home. https://t.co/a9N9kl2Jpd — panews (@panews) December 28, 2020

When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Terence Ellies dead inside the home.

Detectives reportedly determined that three armed men, including Ellies, forced their way inside the house.

Once inside, the three intruders allegedly held the family at gunpoint right after a woman who lives in the house returned home.

The homeowner heard the disturbance and came out of a room with a rifle to confront the home intruders and to protect his children. (RELATED: Family Held Hostage By Armed Suspects During Home Invasion In New York)

“The homeowner fired several shots at the suspect, who was pronounced deceased on scene,” Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux said, according to PA News.

The two other intruders have reportedly not been found by police.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam has reportedly requested an autopsy of Ellies.