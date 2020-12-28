Retailer Recalls Thousands Of Candle Holders Because They Could Go Up In Flames

Urban Outfitters, an international retail corporation, recalled thousands of candle holders due to concerns over flammability, according to reports.

The company recalled 5,300 candle holders in the U.S. and 300 in Canada after reports of the products catching fire when in contact with the candle flame, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC). There have been 12 reports of the holder catching fire with no injuries, according to Urban Outfitters. The USPSC stated that property was harmed once, according to the Miami Herald. (RELATED: Dave Portnoy Rescues Small Businesses While Congress Snoozes)

“The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission website stated.

“The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard.”https://t.co/lT3sXsd9qg — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) December 28, 2020

The recall includes two specific products: the Sofia Taper Candle Holder and the Swirled Taper Candle Holder. Both products were manufactured in China, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They were sold online from February 2020 through October 2020. (RELATED: Lyme Disease-Bearing Ticks Spreading Across The Midwest, Study Says)

Details on the exact SKU numbers of the products can be found on the Urban Outfitters website.